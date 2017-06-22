Former Gov. and MLB players plan to attend Jimmy Piersall’s Memorial

Jimmy Piersall (right) as a player with the Boston Red Sox in 1956.

Hall of Fame outfielder Billy Williams, White Sox broadcaster Darrin Jackson and former Illinois governor Pat Quinn are expected to attend Jimmy Piersall’s memorial service Friday.

The service, open to the public, will be held at 10 a.m. at Wheaton Bible Church located in West Chicago.

Both Jackson and Quinn will be among the speakers.

Piersall died June 3 at a care facility in Wheaton after a long illness. He was 87.

The former White Sox broadcaster was a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove outfielder during his 17-year Major-League career with the Red Sox, Indians, Senators, Mets and Angels in the 1950s and ’60s. He was also worked alongside Harry Caray during the 1970s and ’80s in the broadcast booth.

More information is available through Hultgren Funeral Home, including an online photo gallery and a full biography of Piersall.

Piersall is survived by his wife, Jan; nine children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.