Former Michigan star Denard Robinson to try out for Bears

Denard Robinson will try out for the Bears this weekend. (AP)

Denard Robinson, the former Michigan quarterback who played running back for the Jaguars the past four seasons, will try out for the Bears at their rookie minicamp starting Friday.

Robinson has 263 carries for 1,058 yards in his NFL career and has caught 47 passes for 310 yards. Robinson had 34 rushes for 109 yards over the Jaguars’ final three games last season but only seven carries before that.

He joins a crowded Bears backfield that features starting running back Jordan Howard and backups Jeremy Langford, Ka’Deem Carey and fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen, among others. Former Stanford star Tyler Gaffney, who was released by the Patriots in March, will also try out for the team. Trevin Wade, who played cornerback for the Browns, Saints and Giants, will also try out.