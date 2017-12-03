Former No. 1 pick Ian Happ, sizzling at plate, learning Cubs ways

MESA, Ariz. — Ian Happ is crushing it.

The Cubs’ 2015 first-round draft pick is batting .400 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI in 25 spring at-bats. It follows his strong offensive showing last season, his second in the organization, about half of which was spend at the AA level.

“Yeah, I’m feeling really good at the plate,” the 22-year-old switch-hitting second baseman said.

Key for Happ right now is adding to his killer slash line by adding a meaningful “slash” to his defense. Happ has been working hard on being able to “bounce out to any outfield spot,” as he put it. Being a second baseman-slash-outfielder probably is a must as he attempts to rise through the system.

Ian Happ, the Cubs' No. 1 pick in 2015, is hitting everything that moves at spring training. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

“That’s just the way this team is,” Happ said. “When you have the MVP playing five positions, you’d better be able to play your fair share.”

Kris Bryant hasn’t been the only influence on Happ. Ben Zobrist — hello, second baseman/outfielder — has gone out of his way to be helpful.

“He’s always been very giving with information and helpful to me,” Happ said. “We have an open dialogue. The Cubs do such a great job of bringing in the right kind of guys who are going to be open, are going to help you. That’s what we have in this clubhouse. It’s really fun to be a part of.”

But back to Happ’s bat: Any chance he can “Schwarber” his way to the big leagues?

“I think that might be the only way to make this club — to hit until they can’t ignore you,” he said. “So that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Sunday: Cuba at A’s

It’s Jake Arrieta’s day to start. Here’s a look at the lineup for the game at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa.

Arrieta, barring real trouble, will go at least three innings. Kyle Schwarber and Happ, who homered Saturday, will try to keep it rolling.

