Former Sox ace teams up with charity to give fan ultimate experience

Mark Buehrle will be the 12th player to have his number retired by the White Sox. (Getty Images)

A former White Sox All-Star is partnering up with Chicago White Sox Charities (CWSC) to give one fan the ultimate game experience before his number is retired at the end of June.

The White Sox announced Friday that former left-hander Mark Buehrle has teamed up with CWSC to create “56 for Charity,” a unique fundraising sweepstakes.

The winner of the sweepstakes will arrive in style June 24 with a limosine escort to Guaranteed Rate Field for the No. 56 retirement ceremony. The lucky fan and one friend will have the opportunity to not only meet Buehrle, but will also be the field during the ceremony and receive a framed and autographed picture.

Buehrle is a four-time American League (AL) All-Star and three-time AL Gold Glove winner and will be the 12th player to have his number retired by the White Sox. Buehrle threw a complete game in the White Sox AL Championship Series vs. the Angels and helped the team win its 2005 World Series title.

After being drafted by the White Sox in 1998, Beuhrle didn’t make his Major League debut until 2000. During his 12 seasons on Chicago’s South Side, Buehrle went 161-119 with a 3.83 ERA and threw 27 complete games and eight shutouts. He ranks toward the top of the franchise leaders in strikeouts (4th), starts (4th) and wins (6th).

Buehrle, who was drafted 1998 and made his MLB debut in 2000, will be the 12th player to have his number retired by the White Sox.

All fans who enter the sweepstakes will take home a piece of Buehrle memorabilia, including jerseys, baseballs and photos autographed by Buehrle. The sweepstakes will take place at whitesox.com/56ForCharity from 10 a.m. Friday through 5 p.m. on June 16. All fans who donate through the link are automatically entered into the sweepstakes.

All proceeds from “56 for Charity” will benefit CWSC, Hope Rescues, a pet rescue organization in southern Illinois, and Mission Continues, a St. Louis agency that empowers veterans through community outreach.