Former White Sox coach Jackie Brown dies at 73

Former major-league pitcher and White Sox pitching coach Jackie Brown died Sunday in Oklahoma following a long illness. He was 73.

Brown was the Sox pitching coach from 1992-95. In 1993 the Sox won the American League West Division title and advanced to the ALCS. Right-hander Jack McDowell earned the AL Cy Young Award that year and finished second in the 1992 Cy Young voting. He was also a pitching coach for the Rangers in 1979-82 and Devil Rays in 2002.

Brown, known as the “Oklahoma Curveballer” during his playing days, pitched in 214 games (105 starts) over eight major-league seasons with Washington/Texas (1970-71, ’73-75), Cleveland (1975-76) and Montreal (1977), going 47-53 with a 4.18 ERA.