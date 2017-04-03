Four months and 2,000 miles later: ‘Why’d they take you out?’

MESA, Ariz. – Apparently, there’s no statute of limitations for a manager with sports fans when they don’t like his moves in a big game.

Exactly four months, two days and 2,014 miles removed from Cleveland and the Cubs’ first World Series in 108 years, the Game 7 starter for the Cubs that night, Kyle Hendricks, took the mound for the first time since then.

And heard from the fans what he’s been hearing almost constantly since then.

“They were yelling it still. It still hasn’t stopped,” said Hendricks, after two quick innings against the Dodgers in his spring debut Saturday. “It’s like, `We’re on to next year, right?’

Joe Maddon, left, takes starter Kyle Hendricks out of Game 7 of the World Series with one on, two out and a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

“They’re still, `Why’d they take you out?’ I don’t get it.”

Hendricks and the Cubs led 5-1 with two out in the fifth inning on that electric Nov. 2 night in Cleveland when Hendricks walked Carlos Santana on a 3-2 pitch and was replaced by manager Joe Maddon in favor of Jon Lester.

The rest of the game was a rollicking ride involving six more pitching changes, nine more runs, a game-tying home run and a 10th inning before the Cubs wrested the trophy away from the Fates.

“Pretty much everybody I run into, that’s one of the first things [they say],” Hendricks said. “I say, `Hey, we won, right? That’s all that matters.’ I really just tell them I was expecting it to be a short start going into it, which it was.

“But to hear it from fans sometimes, it gives you a little reassurance. It’s good that they’re on your side in a way.”