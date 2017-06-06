Four takeaways from Bears QB Mitch Trubisky’s meeting with the media

What’s new with quarterback Mitch Trubisky? Here are four takeaways from his chat with the media on Tuesday after organized team activities:

1. Mark Sanchez’s injury will help Trubisky’s adjustment.

With Sanchez sidelined by a left-knee injury, Trubisky is practicing with the second-team offense.

Not only does that mean that the No. 2 pick gets more reps at practice, but Trubisky is on the field with better players. At times, that will include center Cody Whitehair and receivers and tight ends who are expected to be in the starting rotation.

The Bears picked MItch Trubisky No. 2 overall. (AP)

“It’s getting the reps, getting comfortable,” Trubisky said. “And whoever I’m with, whenever I’m in the huddle, it’s taking command and doing my job.”

If all goes well, Trubisky could open training camp in late July as Mike Glennon’s backup.

Sanchez is expected to be ready by then, but Trubisky will spend five full days of OTAs and the full three-day minicamp next week as the No. 2 quarterback.

2. Trubisky is not worried about his contract.

With OTAs nearly over, Trubisky’s contract status can be deemed curious.

He’s the Bears’ only draft pick left unsigned. Is that going to change soon?

“Oh yeah, that’s not really for me to worry about,” Trubisky said. “I’m going to be out here at practice every day. My agent and the Bears organization [are] going to handle that. But I’m not really sure how that stuff works. I’m here to play football. I’m not worried about contracts.”

But Trubisky’s agents, Bruce and Ryan Tollner, are.

The Tollners also represent Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, the previous two No. 2 selections.

Most delays for rookie contracts are rooted in a team’s desire to include offset language. It essentially saves a team money if the player is released and he signs with another team.

Wentz signed a four-year, $26.7 million deal in mid-May of last year. It included $26.2 million guaranteed at signing and a $17.6 million signing bonus.

But Wentz’s deal also included offset language, which he reportedly agreed to before his selection.

Mariota didn’t sign until eight days before Titans training camp opened in 2015 after disputes over offset language were finally settled.

3. The Bears are changing Trubisky’s footwork from college.

With Trubisky transitioning from a shotgun-centric offense to the Bears’ system, fundamentals have been emphasized. And old habits are tough to break.

“Sometimes I see myself on film going back to my old footwork at North Carolina, and that’s just muscle memory,” Trubisky said. “I’m trying to get rid of those habits and just get into the new footwork.”

4. Trubisky’s confidence is growing, but he understands he needs time.

Trubisky said he feels comfortable taking snaps under center, but mastering “the pre-snap operation” requires more time.

“[It’s] just getting the line set, getting the protection right and just knowing everybody’s job,” he said. “I can throw the football and do all the stuff that comes natural.”