Frank Thomas to open bar in Berwyn Thursday unbeknownst to the staff

Frank Thomas announced on Twitter that his new bar will open Thursday. | Frank Thomas/Twitter

Former White Sox first baseman Frank Thomas announced on Twitter that he was opening up his new sports bar in Berwyn on Thursday.

So excited about the opening of 35 Sports Bar & Grill tonight! Doors open to the public at 5pm today. 6801 W Cermak, Berwyn, IL pic.twitter.com/JUjKHw5yyz — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) September 21, 2017

The only problem? His staff might not be ready.

A call the 35 Sports Bar and Grill, 6801 W. Cermak, was greeted by a male worker, who said the bar wasn’t supposed to open Thursday.

The man said the bar planned to have a “soft open,” which is when a new restaurant eases into business rather than opening its doors to an overwhelming crowd.

When the tweet from Thomas was read to the man on the phone, he laughed hysterically and said he didn’t know Thomas posted that.

About 30 minutes later, the Sun-Times placed another phone call to 35 Sports Bar and Grill. This time it was answered by a female worker. She clarified Thomas’ tweet and explained that the bar did open Thursday, but it was open for a select group of guests who were invited or placed reservations.

The bar will officially be open to the public Friday.

Thirty-five Sports Bar and Grill’s Facebook page describes it as “a modern Chicago Sports Bar” and says it has “great food, huge selection of beer, killer sound and TVs from every angle.”

The bar, located in Berwyn’s historic American State Bank building, which was built in 1926, has 35 beers on draft, including some local craft brews. Pitchers are as cheap as $14 for some domestic beers.

For food, the menu has chicken wings and tenders and sandwiches, along with platters to share such as chicken tinga quesadillas and tempura-battered pretzels.

It also has a variety of burgers, including one named after the legend himself. “The Big Hurt” burger is served with bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg and pickles.

The prices are also reasonable. Entrees range anywhere from $9 to $14.50.

Calls to Thomas were not returned.