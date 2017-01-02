Fred Hoiberg is hoping to put last week in the rear view mirror

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fred Hoiberg has done a good job of misdirecting tough questions with vague responses throughout most of this season, but “The Mayor’’ could only play politician for so long.

On Wednesday, Hoiberg finally discussed the toll the last week has taken on not only him, but his team, and how the only way to fully escape it is by winning basketball games.

Hoiberg was asked flat-out if he was embarrassed by all the headlines the Bulls have captured the last seven days, and said, “You can’t pay attention to it if you want to survive in this league as a player, as a coach, whatever role you may be in. You have to do the best you can of not letting it rule your life. Go out and do the job.

“Winning does cure all. There’s no doubt about that. For us, and again, we want to just make positive steps as a team.

“It’s a very stressful position that all 30 of us [coaches] are in, that are in my position. You just try and go out and again focus on the job that has to be done. Again, sometimes there’s easier days than others. Sometimes obviously there’s easier weeks than others. We had a tough week last week, after having some pretty positive moments as a team the week before.’’

To recap – Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were critical of the team after a loss to Atlanta in which they blew a 10-point lead with three-plus minutes left. That led to Rajon Rondo questioning the leadership skills of Butler and Wade on his Instagram account. All three players were fined, while Wade and Butler were benched for five minutes in the loss to Miami.

Then this week, it comes out that the front office may have tried to strong-arm Butler into signing a contract offer back in 2014, threatening to take away his minutes if he didn’t. Butler said he couldn’t “remember’’ the details of the negotiation.

“I played in this league for 10 years, I was in a front office for five, and there’s a point and time in every season that a team goes through what we just did,’’ Hoiberg said. “Teams have gone through that, and we’re not the only team that’s gone through similar situations. They happen all the time in this league. It’s how you tackle it, how you conduct your business from that point forward is going to define your season, and again, hopefully with what we did last week as a team, we’ll have long-term benefits and just continue to get better.’’

Not even a comparison

Wade was asked about comparing the split that he and LeBron James had two years ago compared to the split that took place between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant in OKC, and said it was apples and oranges.

“A total different situation,’’ Wade said. “Me and LeBron came in as opponents. We played against each other for seven years. And then, I never thought me and him would play together. We had an opportunity to enjoy four years together. We were both blessed by that.

“For me, it was all about make sure that he’s happy with whatever he’s doing.

“I don’t know anything about [Durant and Westbrook’s] relationship at all so I can’t comment on theirs, but I know ours was just different.’’