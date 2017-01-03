Fred Hoiberg is still searching for a consistent Bulls rotation

The only known Fred Hoiberg is working with these days is the unknown.

Because of the fact that the Bulls coach is working with six players in his rotation that have two years or less of NBA experience, what he gets from night to night is almost a mystery.

That’s why hooks are quick and rotations seem to be chosen out of a hat.

“We’re still in the playoff hunt,’’ Hoiberg said following the Wednesday practice. “We’re still doing everything we can to put ourselves in position to win games, and at the same time, try to develop our young players. They’re going to be very valuable for the future of this organization.’’

And for the present there’s just going to be nights of frustration.

That’s what happens when an organization makes the decision to only put the foot halfway in the rebuild pool.

The loss to Denver Tuesday night was just the latest example of that.

Into the third quarter, the Bulls were in full control of the game. But youth can betray control at any given moment.

A missed assignment here, a bad shot on the other end there, and then confidence starts to slip. The Nuggets saw that happing in the third quarter and turned an eight-point deficit into an 18-point win.

“I mean, that’s exactly what happened,’’ Hoiberg said. “You know, again, we had stretches where we played pretty good. I thought the ball was really moving for the first two and a half quarters and then it got stagnant and then we took some forced shots and that fueled their break. That was a lot of it. The shot selection wasn’t nearly as good, and then the fact that our defensive transition, we’re playing a lot of young guys.

“Obviously we’re still trying to figure out exactly how and who we’re going to play. And we’ll try to figure it out.’’

Hoiberg, however, realizes that maybe they don’t. Maybe this is just who the Bulls have to be with just 22 regular season games left.

The young players have a small window to show something on a particular night, and if it’s not there he’s yanked for the next young guy up.

“That’s kind of what we’ve tried to do,’’ Hoiberg said of the search for consistency with his rotation. “Cam [Payne] got his first experience in Cleveland. We got Joffrey [Lauvergne] out there to end the third quarter. [Rajon] Rondo has been really good the last couple games. We finished the game with him against Cleveland. [Tuesday] night, we got Cam in there in the second half and we’ll continue to try to get him those valuable minutes.’’

Which may work with a lot of teams in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday night, however, is not one of those teams. Even with Kevin Durant sidelined with a sprained MCL and bone bruise on his left leg, the Warriors will still bring “three Olympians’’ to the United Center.

If the young Bulls thought Denver was able to put on a shooting clinic from outside, they haven’t seen anything yet.

“Obviously they’re the team to beat with the addition of Durant,’’ Hoiberg said of the Warriors. “Again, you just have to come out and have great effort for 48 minutes. If you have that you hopefully give yourself a chance. If not, it could be a long night.’’