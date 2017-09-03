Fred Hoiberg is still trying to figure out the pulse of his team

These weren’t the topics that Fred Hoiberg wanted to be discussing with 18 games left in the regular season.

Consistency, urgency, players knowing their roles …

Discussions that took place through the first half of the year, and were supposed to be left there.

But there was the Bulls coach again on Thursday, fresh off of a three-game losing streak, still trying to explain the pulse of his 31-33 team as honestly as he could.

“I hope so,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if he still felt like the Bulls were a playoff team. “Again, if you look back at this stretch, I loved how we were playing. We won those five out of six games [over the previous two weeks] against really good teams. You look at the teams we beat. We beat Boston, Toronto, at Cleveland, Golden State and then a Phoenix team that I think has lost once since we played them. Now we’re on a little bit of a slide.

“You gotta get back to doing the things that made us successful. That’s going out there and playing together and making the right plays, competing on a nightly basis.’’

Basically what the Bulls struggled with in both Detroit and Orlando to start this week.

“The thing I look at, you talk a lot about the offense woes that we had [this week] and there’s no question that was a huge part of [Wednesday night’s loss in Orlando], but we gave up 27 on the break, we gave up 15 offensive rebounds, we turned it over 18 times, and you can’t do that and expect to win on the road. You have to do the basics, we have to do the basics better. If we do that we’re going to give ourselves a chance each and every time we step on the floor.’’

All valid points, but something this Bulls team can only do in spurts.

Three straight losses in early February, only to bounce back before the All-Star break and beat playoff teams like the Raptors and Celtics. Then huge wins against the Cavs and Warriors, only to take two steps back in three straight losses to the Clippers, Pistons and Magic.

And now the Bulls find themselves hanging onto the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff spot, and facing Houston, Boston, Charlotte, Memphis and Washington over the next five games.

If not now, when?

“It’s time now,’’ starting point guard Jerian Grant said. “We’re in the eighth spot right now, we’re trying to get into the playoffs. We’ve shown that we can beat any team in this league, so it’s all about getting in right now.’’

Asked how they got there, Grant said, “We’re just inconsistent. We’ve obviously been inconsistent all year, and we’re trying to find that consistency. Until we do that, we won’t be as good as we can.’’

The good news is Hoiberg will have Dwyane Wade (thigh) back from injury after the veteran missed the last two games.

The coach has also dropped Nikola Mirotic out of the rotation, so there shouldn’t be as many defensive problems as there have been the last week.

However, the roster still remains flawed in its construction, and it will undoubtedly fall on Wade and Jimmy Butler to continue to carry the load.

“I think the biggest thing that we have to talk about right now is you can’t look at if we get into the playoffs,’’ Hoiberg said. “We have to worry about today.’’