Fred Hoiberg wants his team to understand the urgency they face

PHOENIX – It would be nice if the Bulls could kind of ease into the All-Star break, catch a breath and then start that run to the finish line, but as Dwyane Wade pointed out on Friday, they have played themselves into not having that luxury.

Not only do they need to finish off the last three games strong as they head into the break, but they need to come out in an all-out sprint if they want to see postseason play.

“It’s a little different this year,’’ Wade said. “This is the first time since I’ve been in the NBA that we had this few of games [left] coming out of All-Star break. Normally you’re in the 30-35 range. Now we’re in the low or mid-20s. It’s definitely go time after that.’’

They have 25 to be exact.

A number that even coach Fred Hoiberg seemed shocked with.

“I mean it’s crazy, we only have 25 games after All-Star break,’’ Hoiberg said. “And it’s going to be a sprint. You have to understand the importance, the urgency that you have to come out with every night because of some of those losses that we did have early in the year. That’s what it’s about right now for us. Focus on the task at hand, and hopefully go out and play well every night and give ourselves a chance.’’

Those chances got better, as they continued to get heathier on Friday.

Dwyane Wade (virus) was back after missing the game against the Warriors, while Jimmy Butler (right heel contusion) returned to the starting lineup after missing the last three games. The only player still sidelined was Paul Zipser, as the rookie was still dealing with tendinitis in his left ankle.

Following the game against the Suns, the Bulls will spend the night in Phoenix and then off to Minneapolis to face former coach Tom Thibodeau, as well as end the Ice Show trip.

Hoiberg’s focus is making sure to get his players to understand that this is a tough stretch to stay focused.

“[The dog days are] that stretch between the holidays and the All-Star Break, where if you play with focus and energy you have a chance to beat anybody,’’ Hoiberg said. “If you don’t then you have a chance to get beat by anybody. That’s what this league is this year.’’

An ugly look

Bulls radio analyst Bill Wennington never played with Charles Oakley, but spent many minutes battling him in the paint, and to see what was going on between the former Bull and the New York Knicks was what Wennington called “bizarre.’’

What Wennington said he couldn’t fathom would be a former organization turning its back on a player like Oakley.

“You look at Charles, and New York had some very good teams and he was such a part of them,’’ Wennington said. “And not just a part of them, but a big part of them. It would be frustrating. I played on three NBA teams – Chicago, Dallas and Sacramento, and I’m welcomed back every time and every building I go to. And ownership has changed since I’ve played there. It would be very frustrating or disheartening if I couldn’t go back somewhere or felt like I wasn’t wanted or really not welcomed.’’