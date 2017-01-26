Fresh faces of White Sox franchise front and center this week

The White Sox’ well-known way is to move their top prospects along the fast track to the majors. But they say they will resist the temptation to rush now that they’re in a full-fledged youth movement, so expect them to be patient with the likes of Yoan Moncada, Zack Collins, Zack Burdi, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and the others in a fine collection they’ve assembled via their last couple of drafts and the trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton.

That said, the Sox wasted no time getting their future on camera this week, using Downers Grove’s very own Burdi, a first-round draft pick in 2016, and Kopech, acquired in the Sale deal, on their phone-call task force to connect with season ticket holders from Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday.

Television cameras rolled and reporters’ tape recorders captured lively sound bites from these future Sox, who, equipped with 100-mph right arms and gusto to match, are fast becoming the faces of a franchise in flux. On Thursday morning, switch-hitting infielder Moncada, generally regarded as a top-three prospect in all of baseball, and 6-6 right-hander Lucas Giolito, the Sox’ No. 2-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, joined shortstop Tim Anderson and manager Rick Renteria visiting patients and their families at Lurie Children’s hospital. Young players and manager spent real, sit-down quality time with the kids. Afterward with media, Moncada said all the right things and Giolito sneak-previewed a personality as big as his arm.

Inside the ballpark’s cramped office cubicles, Kopech, who unabashedly compares himself to Noah Syndergaard, looked the part of the Mets flamethrower while gracefully making calls to adults twice his age, his long blond locks flowing from beneath a Bulls winter hat.

(From left) Tm Anderson, Rick Renteria and Yoan Moncada visit patients at Lurie Children's Hospital on Thursday.

“I’ve been a Bulls fan for a while, mainly because of Michael Jordan,” Kopech, 20, said. “I’m a fan of greatness.”

Kopech sort of played the part of the great “Thor” a couple weeks ago when he touched 110 miles an hour throwing an underloaded ball from a running start in his first winter workout.

Sox pitching coach Don Cooper was none too thrilled about that show of force and exuberance in January but he is excited about Kopech’s delivery.

“Yeah, I think I scared a few people there,” said Kopech, the Sox’ No. 3-ranked prospect. “A lot of people didn’t realize it was an underloaded ball, so you’re going to throw it harder. That was just my first max-velocity workout of the year, trying to get my speed back up.

“I didn’t know my trainer was going to put out a video of it.”

“That dude slings it, huh?” said Burdi, who has touched 100-plus off the mound. “I watched some video of him, it’s really impressive. The way the ball jumps out of his hand, everything is electric. Even his changeup is electric.”

Burdi said being part of a core group of prospects, which is expected to grow with more trades, “is awesome.”

“To be part of a rebuild but also be surrounded by a bunch of good, young dudes is something to look forward to,” he said.

“We are all young,” said Anderson, 23, almost striking a veteran presence with more than a half season of experience, “so we are going to be together for a while.”

When SoxFest gets under way at the Chicago Hilton late Friday afternoon, 2016 first-round catcher Zack Collins will join the group, as will 2015 first-round right-hander Carson Fulmer and center fielder Charlie Tilson (acquired at last summer’s trade deadline for Zach Duke), who stands a shot at being the Opening Day center fielder.

The Sox are presenting this youth movement front and center.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of it moving forward,” Renteria said Thursday.

Sox fans seem to be, too.

SOXFEST

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Where: Hilton Chicago.

What: Autographs, photos and seminars; interactive activities for young fans.

Who: Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Melky Cabrera, Todd Frazier, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland, Dan Jennings, Nate Jones, Jose Quintana, Carlos Rodon, Tyler Saladino;

Prospects Zack Burdi, Zack Collins, Tyler Danish, Matt Davidson, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Yoan Moncada, Charlie Tilson;

Also manager Rick Renteria, coaches Don Cooper, Curt Hasler Todd Steverson; Special Assistant to the General Manager Jim Thome, Director of Player Development Chris Getz. Director of Scouting Nick Hostetler;

White Sox Greats Harold Baines, Carlton Fisk, Bo Jackson, Eric Soderholm, Frank Thomas, Willie Harris

TV: Opening ceremonies, Friday 4 p.m., CSN

Passes: A limited number of single-day and two-day passes are available. Whitesox.com/SoxFest