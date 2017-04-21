From Chicago-area high schoolers to likely NFL picks: A list

A look the Chicago-area high school players most likely to be drafted next week:

WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

High school: Wheaton Warrenville South

Projection: Round 1.

Western Michigan receiver Corey Davis is from Wheaton Warrenville South. (AP)

Lowdown: The Div. I-A career receiving leader, totaling 5,278 yards in four years, Davis had ankle surgery following the Broncos’ surprising season. He was unable to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine or at WMU’s pro day, but Friday posted a video of him running a route and making a one-handed catch.

G Dan Feeney, Indiana

High school: Carl Sandburg

Projection: Round 1-2

Lowdown: Feeney started all four years and was a captain for the last two at Indiana, where he blocked for, among others, Bears running back Jordan Howard. Despite missing four games due to a concussion last year, he earned first-team All-America honors.

C Ethan Pocic, LSU

High school: Lemont

Projection: Round 2

Lowdown: How athletic is the 6-foot-7 Pocic? Last year, he played 60 snaps at tackle, in addition to being an All-American center. He allowed two sacks on 963 pass-block snaps during the last three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa

High school: Montini Catholic

Projection: Round 3

Lowdown: The 6-3, 316-pound Brooklyn transplant ranked sixth in PFF’s pass-rush productivity rankings last year, and is appealing as a pass-rushing ‘three’ technique tackle, lining up over the guard, in a 4-3 scheme.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan

High school: Marmion Academy

Projection: Round 4-5

Lowdown: The former walk-on had four sacks and nine-and-a-half tackles for loss last season. At 6-3, 302 pounds, he might best be suited as a pure nose tackle.

WR Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois

High school: St. Rita

Projection: Round 4-5

Lowdown: The 6-4, 218-pound South Sider has totaled 2,285 receiving yards combined in his last two seasons. He participated in the Bears’ local pro day.

G Cameron Lee, Illinois State

High school: Oakwood

Projection: Round 7

Lowdown: Lee, one of only 20 Div. I-AA players invited to the combine, took a pre-draft visit to Halas Hall.

K Jake Elliott, Memphis

High school: Lyons Township

Projection: Round 7

Lowdown: The four-year starter went 21-for-26 last year.