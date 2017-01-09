From hot start to curious finish, Mitch Trubisky’s preseason was elite

Mitch Trubisky’s preseason started with a completions streak and ended with a complete head-scratcher.

In between, the former No. 2 overall pick gained a better sense of how to get where the Bears want him to go. His next step is to continue the process while getting fewer snaps in practice and, at least for now, none in games.

“I think I’m going to continue to figure that out more and more, as reps get cut down,” he said Thursday night. “And what you need to do on a weekly basis to be mentally prepared — and have your body physically prepared — to be 110 percent on game days.

“I have a pretty good idea of what needs to be done on a weekly basis, as far as studying film and body preparation and all that. I’ll be ready to roll.”

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky went 2-for-5 for 10 yards Thursday.

Statically, Trubisky was one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks the last four weeks.

Of the 29 quarterbacks to attempt at least 50 snaps this preseason, only two — fellow rookies Cooper Rush and Patrick Mahomes — posted a better passer rating than Trubisky’s 106.2.

He was one of seven quarterbacks — a group that includes Carson Palmer and Russell Wilson — to throw at least three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Trubisky’s 82 percent adjusted completion rate, Pro Football Focus’ way of eliminating throwaways, drops, spikes and batted passes, was the tops in the NFL.

Trubisky, then, feels ready to play in the regular season.

“For sure,” he said. “Whatever the team needs me to do, I’ll be ready to do it. I know what I need to do.”

The Bears wanted to see how Trubisky prepared to be the starter leading up to Thursday’s preseason finale, which was — at least until the very end — an exercise in the rookie turning around and handing the ball off.

Trubisky said he didn’t do anything different to get himself ready.

“I think everyone thought it was going to be a huge help,” Trubisky said. “But I kinda prepared the way I always prepared, and that’s what’s helped me most, even though I’m not the starter. …

“Just finding my routine — finding the rhythms, doing the pregame rituals and all that stuff to get ready for the game. It should be useful for future reference.”

But when?

Trubisky has progressed, farther, faster, than even the Bears anticipated.

It was clear in the first preseason game, when he completed 10-straight passes against the Broncos. He handed off nine-straight times to begin his first start Thursday, leaving after four drives having completed 2-of-4 passes for 10 yards.

He returned twice to the game two separate times in the final 2:23, though, replacing injured backup Connor Shaw. The Bears exposed Trubisky, unconscionably, to danger; he dropped back on the game’s final two plays, and was sacked on the last one.

Coach John Fox liked the fact that Trubisky wanted to score. Still, it’s the coach’s responsibility to do what’s safest for his players — not try to throw for a touchdown when trailing, 25-0, to the Browns. Fox said that “when you step between those lines, you’re exposed,” but, at the end, the coach was the only reason why.

One reason Trubisky wanted to score: he had a few dozen friends and family members fom Mentor, Ohio, in the stands to watch him play his favorite childhood team, the Browns.

“All the fans including my family, I wish we coulda put on a better show,” he said.

He’ll get his chance to, eventually.

“For him as an individual, I feel like he’s continuing to grow,” running back Benny Cunningham said. “I’m excited to see what he does as he continues to show his improvement, growing, understanding the game, and it slows down for him.”

