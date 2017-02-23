From Jay to Z(obrist): Cubs look to define leadoff spot

MESA, Ariz. – For two years, 200 regular-season victories and six rounds of playoffs, the Cubs’ leadoff solution was a as easy as “you go, we go.”

But after Dexter Fowler took his .367 on-base percentage and 186 runs scored the last two years to St. Louis, the Cubs are talking about Kyle Schwarber as the replacement in the leadoff spot.

Probably.

Newcomer Jon Jay will be in the mix, manager Joe Maddon said. And maybe Ben Zobrist.

Jon Jay

“I have no idea,” Jay, the outfielder and former Cardinal signed to a one-year deal over the winter.

It’s sure to be one of the more intriguing subplots of the spring, with games starting Saturday in a camp with few roster questions to answer.

Maddon is sure to mix according to matchups, with Schwarber getting the early attention as a main candidate – in part because Maddon doesn’t want to disrupt the Bryant-Rizzo-Zobrist, 2-3-4 punch in the middle.

Jay has 809 plate appearances as a leadoff man in his career, second for him in any spot in the order to the No. 2 spot (1,056). And he said he’ll be ready for anything.

“The good thing on this team is guys can hit anywhere in the lineup,” he said. “We have a real deep lineup, and whoever’s not playing that day we have a deep bench. Those are signs of a good team, and that’s what it takes to play in October and to win the championship we saw last year.

“You’re going to have opportunities to drive in runs whether you’re hitting early int eh lineup, late in the lineup, or to score runs, or whatever the case may be. It’s a deep lineup and it’s great to be a part of it.”