From mascot tamer to Bulls enforcer, Robin Lopez is an enigma

It wasn’t the type of locker neighbor Nikola Mirotic was expecting.

Especially when he first set eyes on Robin Lopez back in training camp.

“He looked crazy,’’ Mirotic said with a laugh. “The flip-flops, the hat, the crazy hair. I was like, ‘Oh Niko, this is going to be interesting.’ ‘’

It has been. Not only is Mirotic locker neighbors with Lopez in the home space of the United Center, but also across the street at the Advocate Center. And he wouldn’t change a thing.

“If you don’t know him, he looks crazy,’’ Mirotic said. “But when you know him deeply he’s such a good person. He’s very quiet, very intelligent. He’s always reading and drawing, so a very smart guy. Just a little different, but if people could meet him closely they would be surprised of how good a guy he is.’’

So while Lopez’s fight with Serge Ibaka in the Tuesday loss in Toronto was a bit out of character, it wasn’t totally unexpected, either.

Nice guys have tempers too.

Lopez was suspended for bumping an official back in 2012, and now once again had to sit a game for the Ibaka incident. Not exactly choirboy material.

“He plays with emotion,’’ Mirotic said of Lopez. “Once that clock starts, the nice guy goes away.’’

Actually, before that first-quarter clock starts.

Lopez and his twin brother, Brook, have always walked to the beat of different drums. So no one is surprised that Robin has a hobby of beating up opposing mascots.

He’s never given a real explanation of his infatuation, but jokingly says because he was a tall child, mascots never gave him the “proper attention’’ growing up. Obviously, revenge is a dish best served on a cold hardwood floor.

What the Bulls care about is they acquired Lopez from the Knicks in the Derrick Rose trade, and have control over him at a great price, paying him $13.2 million this season, $13.7 million next season, and then $14.3 million in the final year of the deal.

Not bad for a 7-footer, who puts in 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while also doing the dirty work and playing enforcer.

Even more impressive, he’s played in all 82 games three times in his career, and never complains about his role, whether he’s pulled late in games or gets shortened minutes.

“No, that’s always been my mentality,’’ Lopez said. “Why complain? In high school I played with my brother and Quincy Pondexter, so I was always trying to pull my share, do what I could to just help the squad.

“When the whole team succeeds, everybody profits. You always see those players that are going to get that next contract based off of a playoff run. That’s what winning does, that’s what team ball does.’’

That’s why he takes so much pride in his defense.

The Bulls were 16th last season in opposing points, and with 10 games left this season they sit seventh.

“I just try and keep it simple,’’ Lopez said. “Help my teammates anyway I can, and try and make us a better defensive team.’’

But his impact is bigger than that. Just ask Mirotic.

“He is one of best people that I ever met, and everyone in this locker room would tell you the same thing,’’ Mirotic said. “He’s the guy that comes in the locker room and says hello to everyone, good morning to everyone, very polite.

“We all can learn something from him. He’s the most consistent guys on this team. Every game he’s doing the same thing, doing what he’s supposed to do.’’