Front office is poised to start damage control with Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler wasn’t listening to his body on Friday.

The three-time All-Star actually has been ignoring it for quite some time.

Sore foot, sore knee, and possibly torn ligaments in his left hand, and there was Butler, once again punching the clock for Game 6 in the first-round playoff series with Boston.

The good news? Finally someone in the Bulls organization is ready to listen to him.

According to a front office source, besides the normal exit interviews that each player goes through at the end of the season, the Bulls have already reached out to Butler to have a separate sit-down with him to not only discuss their plans moving forward, but also to let Butler know that they are 100 percent committed to him.

A limb they have time and time again refused to crawl out onto over the past two seasons.

The source indicated that VP of basketball operations John Paxson would attend, but was unclear if general manager Gar Forman would also be there.

Either way, it might be the most proactive step they’ve taken with Butler since extending his contract two years ago, and would go a long way in bridging a relationship that was headed in the wrong direction.

The Sun-Times reported earlier in the month that Butler was growing tired of his name floating around in trade rumors the last year-plus, as well as the organization never fully comfortable in committing to him. While Butler is smart enough to know that even a public acknowledgement from Gar/Pax doesn’t mean that some team can’t come along with a ridiculous trade offer and take him away, he hasn’t liked the way the organization has almost been dismissive in their commitment to him.

February was just the latest example, when Paxson said in his trade deadline press conference, “There are very few guys who you build around. This is a team game. You build with players. We are building with Jimmy right now.’’

That irked Butler enough that he let the organization know that not only would he do everything in his power to will this Bulls team to the playoffs this year, but also to show them that he’s exactly the type of elite talent that you build around, not just with.

The source indicated that Butler has also let the team know that he wants to stay in Chicago first and foremost.

“That’s his first, second and third choice,’’ the source said. “He’s told teammates the same thing.’’

What is expected to come up in the sit-down from Butler’s end, however, is if Gar/Pax don’t truly believe he’s that type of player or plan on letting his name continue to float out there in trade rumors, go ahead and pull the trigger.

Thankfully for both sides it sounds like that option is no longer in play.

Around the rim

Rajon Rondo did go through some conditioning activity once again during the Friday morning shootaround, but the fractured right thumb still put him out for a fourth straight game, leaving Isaiah Canaan the starter at point guard. … Cameron Payne, who was acquired at the deadline, was once again inactive. Called the “point guard of the future’’ by Forman, Payne was active for just one of the playoff games.