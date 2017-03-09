Further Review: Big Ten comes out of Week 1 looking deep and dangerous

So it turns out Alabama is pretty good. The No. 1 Crimson Tide beat No. 3 Florida State 24-7 and were so fearsome in doing so, let’s just consider one of the spots in this season’s four-team playoff filled. No, it’s not too soon.

But the Big Ten had a pretty terrific first showing, too. That best-conference question will burn for months. Ten takeaways from Week 1 of the college football season.

1. It was almost a dream opening weekend for the Big Ten. No. 2 Ohio State put its speed on display in a 49-21 victory at Indiana, with freshman running back J.K. Dobbins rushing for 181 yards — a school record for a player making his debut. No. 6 Penn State blitzed Akron 52-0, looking every bit the part of a contender.

Ninth-ranked Wisconsin went from scary-bad, at 10-0 down to Utah State, to bar-the-doors good with a 59-point unanswered streak. And 11th-ranked Michigan — with new starters all over the field — came up huge in pounding No. 17 Florida 33-17.

Michigan busted through Florida for an impressive opening victory. (AP/Roger Steinman)

None of these victories was earth-moving in itself, but all four of the league’s powerhouse teams came out of Week 1 looking even better than when they went in.

2. We can’t include Northwestern with the Big Ten’s big boppers yet, not after the Wildcats trailed 17-7 at the half against Nevada en route to a 31-20 home victory. Given last season’s 1-3 start, though, all is good in Evanston. Quarterback Clayton Thorson showed his stuff with 352 yards and two touchdowns through the air, a reminder that NU has a guy under center who belongs in the league-best conversation with Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett and Penn State’s Trace McSorley.

3. Illinois had to grind like crazy for its 24-21 victory over Ball State. At the lines of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball, it was a stalemate. That’s a very bad sign for the weeks to come.

4. And yet — sniff — what a moving sight it was to see Illini receiver Mike Dudek catch a touchdown pass and return a punt 52 yards to set up the winning score. Dudek was one of the best freshmen in the country in 2014, but injuries cost him the next two full seasons of what had promised to be a spectacular career. This, people, is someone to root for.

5. Is Maryland the Big Ten’s next breakout team? More on that in weeks to come. The Terrapins won 51-41 at Texas, and the fallout was all about the Longhorns. Somehow, Texas had three — three! — non-offensive touchdowns and still lost by double digits at home. Have fun with that, new UT coach Tom Herman.

6. Josh Adams topped 100 yards rushing in the first quarter. Dexter Williams and quarterback Brandon Wimbush joined Adams at 100-plus by the end of Notre Dame’s 49-16 victory over Temple. Running the ball down the opponent’s throat — this has to be the Irish’s new identity, yes? Lord knows they need one.

7. To think, coach Nick Saban called Alabama’s victory “ugly.” His team is frighteningly athletic, and very possibly the strongest in that regard Saban has ever had. Again: Put the Tide in the playoff now.

8. Florida State’s “D” was just as impressive as Alabama’s. And now we’ll see how far the unit can carry the Seminoles, whose outstanding young quarterback, Deondre Francois, left the game on a medical cart. Francois praying as he was driven off the field was a heartbreaking scene.

9. Yo, Kirk Herbstreit, what were you thinking when you said Indiana has the best quarterback and receivers Ohio State will face all season? The Buckeyes get Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma next. The Sooners QB completed merely 19 of 20 passes in his team’s 56-7 victory over UTEP. Also: Penn State comes later. Both teams make Indiana look like the Mark Sanchez-led Bears.

10. Baylor — home to a grotesque recent history of sexual assault — lost at home to Liberty. Yes, Liberty. Can I get an amen?

