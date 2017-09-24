Further Review: Last-ditch “W” keeps Penn State at top of B1G rankings

Week 4 heroes and, well, I’d rather not say the word, but it starts with a “Z”:

Hero: Everyone’s crazy about Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, and for good reason — he’s the best in the country (more on that below) — but did you get a load of Stanford’s Bryce Love in Saturday night’s 58-34 beatdown of UCLA? Even if you didn’t, just pretend you did. I’m calling him No. 1A to Barkley’s No. 1, if that makes sense.

Love, a junior, went off for 263 yards on 30 carries against the Bruins. But get this: His 8.8 yards per carry was his lowest number of the season. The nation’s leading rusher, Love now has 787 yards on only 73 carries — a how-is-this-happening average gain of 10.8. Great player.

Starts with a “Z”: There may or may not be hotter seats out there than the one under Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, but it’s the way the big fella loses games — more specifically, close games — that makes him seem like the captain of the not-getting-it-done team.

Penn State's Juwan Johnson squeezes the winning touchdown on the final play at Iowa. (AP/Jeff Roberson)

You don’t have to know the sordid details of the Hogs’ 50-43 overtime loss to Texas A&M to know that Boss Hog’s team blew it late. That’s just how this thing works. Bielema’s SEC record since arriving from Wisconsin full of bluster and bold declarations: 10-23.

You make the call: A lot of folks are none too pleased with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who so far this season has planted a Sooners flag on Ohio State’s midfield logo and chirped at Baylor players, “You forgot who daddy is — I’m going to have to spank you today.” I’m both entertained and offended, but that’s just me.

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

Barkley is the Big Ten’s best running back since … ?

I tweeted that Saturday night, and the answers were passionate and plentiful. Some bucked for Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott. Even more named Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon. Another popular answer wasn’t a name, but rather a single word: “Ever.”

SAY WHAT?

“It meant a lot for me, even if I don’t play the rest of the year, to be able to go out and beat my former coach. It was a big moment for me. Call it whatever you want.”

That was Michigan quarterback John O’Korn, not exactly tipping his cap nicely to Purdue assistant Tony Levine, after the Wolverines’ 28-10 victory in West Lafayette, Ind. O’Korn — who got into the game after starter Wilton Speight went out with an undisclosed injury — was a freshman starter at Houston in 2013 but lost his job while Levine was the head coach there.

BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS

1. Penn State (4-0, 1-0): Trace McSorley’s touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson on the last play of the game at Iowa will be replayed all season. The Nittany Lions have stars all over the field on offense, but it was their defense that made the bigger impression Saturday. This is a complete team, no question about it.

2. Wisconsin (3-0): The Badgers enjoyed a bye before they host Northwestern in a league opener for both teams. Wait, enjoyed? Now I’m picturing the league’s strongest team working itself to near death in the weight room.

3. Ohio State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten): Seven different players caught touchdown passes for the Buckeyes in their blowout of UNLV. Did I mention they were playing UNLV?

4. Michigan (4-0, 1-0): What we learned from the Wolverines’ punishing win at Purdue is, in a nutshell, that Jim Harbaugh has himself another wicked defense. Impressive, considering how much turnover the team had on that side of the ball.

5. Iowa (3-1, 0-1): We feel for the Hawkeyes, don’t we? They had their signature victory right there in their laps and let it slip away. Tough team, though.

6. Minnesota (3-0): How does a season rushing edge of 643-177 sound? That tells you all you need to know about how this team will try to win games in the Big Ten.

7. Indiana (2-1, 0-1): Next up is a road trip to — hoo boy — Penn State. Look out below.

8. Purdue (2-2, 0-1): The Boilermakers remain the most improved team in the conference, but the Michigan game showed there’s still a ton of ground to gain physically for this program.

9. Michigan State (2-1): A lopsided loss at home to Notre Dame made it pretty clear the Spartans won’t be returning to their pre-2016 big-boy status. Not this year, anyway.

10. Northwestern (2-1): Like Wisconsin, the Wildcats had a bye, too. That’s a great thing before they tangle with maybe the deepest group of running backs in the country.

11. Maryland (2-1): Remember when the Terps were awesome for winning at Texas? They just got crushed at home by UCF. At least the lower part of the list still fits them like a glove.

12. Nebraska (2-2, 1-0): A narrow victory over Rutgers won’t do anything to improve coach Mike Riley’s rep among the Huskers faithful.

13. Illinois (2-1): The Illini were off in Week 4. Will they be “on” Friday night at home against so-very-beatable Nebraska?

14. Rutgers (1-3, 0-1): Survive Ohio State this weekend, and three of the next four opponents are legitimately beatable for the Scarlet Knights. No, really.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com