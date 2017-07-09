G Kyle Long, WR Markus Wheaton return to Bears practice

Kyle Long returned to practice Thursday for the first time since the team returned home from Bourbonnais, and Markus Wheaton took the field for the first time since having surgery to repair a broken pinkie finger.

Though both were limited, their participation qualified as good news for the Bears, whose season begins Sunday against the Falcons.

Fox said Long has to prove that he can go Sunday in the next two days — “It’s just, healthy or not healthy,” he said — as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Wheaton seems farther away; he started the week being able to catch only Nerf footballs.

Bears guard Kyle Long was limited Thursday. (Getty Images)

Cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle) was the only Bears player who didn’t practice Thursday.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) was limited again after coming off the physically unable to perform list Saturday. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that “I think there’s a good chance” he’ll play Sunday, but said the training staff told him McPhee might be on a pitch count against the Falcons.