Game 8? Cubs and Indians get reacquainted Sunday in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs are wasting no time reliving some of last fall’s highlights if only because their spring schedule won’t let them forget.

During Saturday’s home opener A’s newcomer Rajai Davis – who sunk the hearts of Cub fans with a game-tying home run for Cleveland in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series – was booed by some of the fans in Mesa as he led off the game.

“I was surprised he didn’t get booed more,” Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward said.

A ninth-inning rally – what else? – fell short against the Giants in a Division Series rematch in the other split-squad opener, the Cubs losing 8-6.

The World Series trophy is in Mesa.

For those scoring at home, that makes five ninth-inning runs against the Giants in the last two meetings, going back to the Cubs’ wild, winning rally in San Francisco to clinch the NLDS last fall.

Next up: Cleveland comes to Mesa on Sunday for a World Series rematch.

“I asked the guys in the meeting this morning not to look past today,” Maddon joked.

Heyward said it’s “fun” that all the Cubs’ postseason opponents from last year — including the Dodgers — are on their Cactus League schedule, just so many reminders of the championship run.

“But we don’t dwell on it too much,” he said. “You acknowledge it and try to go get them again.”