Game 8: No rain, no 10th inning as Cubs, Indians tie 1-1

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs and Cleveland Indians picked up where they left off in their epic World Series, playing to a tie through nine innings Sunday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

There was no rain, no meeting, no extra inning, and little drama, this time around as the managers chose to take their tie and go home.

D-lights

Jemile Weeks slides into second with a double during the Cubs' fourth. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

Second baseman Javy Baez robbed Chris Colabello of a hit in the fifth when he ranged onto the grass in shallow center field, slid to his knee to backhand the sharp grounder, then leap to his feet to throw out Colabello.

In the third inning, third-base prospect Jeimer Candelario, starting at first base, pulled a Rizzo to get an out by stretching for a wide throw and falling as he made the catch – cleat to bag – to the far side of the base.

O-missions

The only multi-hit performance for either side came from Matt Szczur, who singled to left field in the third and then, in the fourth, drove in the only Cubs run with a two-out single to center, driving home Albert Almora Jr. from third.

Heyward watch

Jason Heyward, the hitter with the biggest spotlight in camp after a winter’s worth of rehab work on his swing, still is looking for his first hit after two games batting leadoff.

He walked and struck out twice – once on a checked swing – Sunday. He’s 0-for-5.

On deck

White Sox at Cubs, Monday in Mesa, 2:05 p.m., cubs.com audio, Lucas Giolito vs. Brett Anderson.