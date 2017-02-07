Gar Forman could be the odd man out in a quiet Bulls restructure

Honesty isn’t exactly a strength of this Bulls front office.

Ask the Jimmy Butler camp about that.

The Sun-Times reported last week that Butler and his people felt there was very little honesty from general manager Gar Forman leading up to the trade with Minnesota. An allegation that Forman quickly denied.

Not the only denial this offseason.

Days after the Bulls were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs by Boston, VP of basketball operations John Paxson was asked in his state of the union offseason press conference about a report concerning the restructuring of power in his front office.

“I’m going to make this clear,’’ Paxson insisted. “The setup we’ve had since Gar was named GM in 2009 has been [the same], the hierarchy is the same. My responsibility is reporting to Jerry and Michael [Reinsdorf]. Gar’s responsibility is reporting to me. We overlap in what we do every single day and we work well together.

“This is very much like in the business world, CEO, COO relationship. My responsibilities lie mostly in defining the culture of what we do every day. Gar’s responsibility as GM is in the day-to-day grind of this business. That is a difficult job what he has to do every day in dealing with agents and everything. That’s the way we’ve always handled it. We feel we have a good staff. We have a very small staff. We use all our resources. So we will continue to do so. That’s as plain as it can be said.’’

Not as plain as what’s actually going on behind the red and white curtain, however.

A source told the Sun-Times that pieces continue being shuffled this summer, and it might not bode well for Forman in the long run.

“Keep an eye on Jim Paxson,’’ the source said, referring to the Bulls consultant, who just so happens to be the older brother of John Paxson, and seems to be gathering more duties.

Forman is tied to two decisions right now that could force him to start updating the resume.

The main one is coach Fred Hoiberg. It was Forman who handpicked the former Iowa State coach, and with three years left on Hoiberg’s contract it’s essential for his continued growth at the NBA level, especially throughout the early stages of this rebuild.

Secondly, while the Bulls will go into fall camp saying all the right things about back-up point guard Cameron Payne, privately they have already expressed some doubt that he has staying power. This was a guy that Forman claimed was the “point guard of the future’’ for the organization.

Just the latest miss in talent evaluation by Forman in a long list of recent misses.

Contrary to how the Bulls have operated for far too long, front offices do have an expiring shelf life.

And while John Paxson still remains asbestos, Forman’s sleight-of-hand tricks to surviving in his post now seem to be exposed.

He has too many “yes men’’ in the offices around him, and has rubbed too many former players the wrong way.

This is a critical time for this Bulls organization. President and COO Michael Reinsdorf has emerged as a positive leader, they finally have a direction, and they have some good, young starting pieces.

Heck, former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau told the Sun-Times he was drafting Lauri Markkanen at No. 7 if the Bulls didn’t make the trade with the Timberwolves.

But now they are long overdue to shed some obvious dead weight.

Just don’t ask them to be truthful about it.