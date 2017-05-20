Garcia’s homers, six RBI help White Sox bolt to 10-0 lead

SEATTLE — There seems to be no slowing down Avisail Garcia.

The White Sox right fielder, off to a surprising start through the first 40 games of the season, belted two homers and a double in his first three at-bats Saturday, driving in a career high six runs in the process and helping the Sox jump on the Mariners with a 10-0 lead after four innings.

It’s the fifth career multi-homer game for Garcia, who entered the game with a .342 average, .388 on-base percentage and .550 slugging percentage, ranking in the top seven in the American League in all three categories.

The beneficiary of the run support is right-hander Mike Pelfrey, who entered the game with a 0-4 record and 5.70 ERA. Pelfrey, making his sixth start, opened with five scoreless innings of three-hit ball. Pelfrey’s longest outing of the season was 5 1/3 innings.

Avisail Garcia watches his solo home run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday. (AP)

The Sox (18-22) wasted no time getting on right-hander Yovani Gallardo. Yolmer Sanchez led off the game with a walk, and after second baseman Mike Freeman misplayed Melky Cabrera’s routine grounder, Jose Abreu doubled into the left-field corner to give the Sox a 1-0 lead. Garcia then cleared the left-field wall to make it 4-0.

Garcia homered to right-center field in the third inning with two runners on and doubled to left field against reliever Dillon Overton to score two runs in the Sox’ five-run fourth.

Sox acquire bonus pool slots from Orioles

The White Sox are spending a bundle on prospect Luis Robert, but they cut the overall cost a bit by trading Class A left-hander Alex Katz to the Orioles in exchange for two international bonus pool slots valued at $756,000.

By spending more than $25 million on Cuban free agent outfielder Luis Robert Saturday, the Sox went well over their bonus pool limit and will owe 100 percent overage on the amount spent. Acquiring $756,000 in international money equates to about $1.5 million in savings. The Sox acquired the 45th slot, valued at $451,400, and the 75th slot ($304,900) from the Orioles.

Katz, 22, was a low-cost selection by the Sox in the 27th round of the 2015 draft. He was 0-1 with a 4.40 at low A Kannapolis and is 0-4 with a 3.09 ERA over three minor league seasons.

Sanchez on a roll

With Leury Garcia not starting due to a sore right elbow, manager Rick Renteria inserted second baseman Sanchez into the leadoff spot for the first time.

“He’s taking advantage of every opportunity he gets,’’ Renteria said. “He’s being rewarded.’’

Sanchez, who made his 20th start at second base, took a 10-game hitting streak into the game Saturday night, two short of his career high. Sanchez was 17-for-40 (.425) during the streak.

Garcia, hit by a pitch on the right elbow Thursday, missed his second straight start. Garcia pinch ran and scored the winning run in the Sox’ 2-1 loss in 10 innings Friday.

Down on the farm

Right-hander Michael Kopech, the other top prospect acquired from the Red Sox along with Yoan Moncada in the Chris Sale trade, accomplished highs in innings (seven) and pitches (104) Friday and while he walked two in the first inning, the hard-throwing right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth for AA Birmingham. Kopech, 21, owns a 2.76 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 42 1/3 innings.

*Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, acquired from the Nationals in the Adam Eaton trade, owns a 2.20 ERA with 26 strikeouts and has won five straight decisions at AAA Charlotte.

*Opening Day center fielder Jacob May, who was 2-for-36 before being sent down to Charlotte, has hit safely in 14 of 15 games for the Knights.