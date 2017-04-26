Garcias, Quintana help White Sox complete sweep of Royals

Avisail Garcia kept his torrid April going strong with a tie-breaking two-run home run and Leury Garcia also stayed hot with a homer to support the 10-strikeout pitching performance of Jose Quintana Wednesday as the White Sox completed a series sweep of the Royals with a 5-2 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Quintana struck out seven batters in the first three innings and pitched six innings of two run ball. One run was unearned, the result of an error by Jose Abreu on a play the first baseman injured himself on. Abreu left the game with a mild right hip flexor strain and is day to day.

Quintana, 0-4 with a 6.17 ERA, threw 99 pitches in his best start of the season. Dan Jennings, Tommy Kahnle, Nate Jones and David Robertson combined for three innings of scoreless work for a bullpen that entered with a 2.05 ERA, second-best in the majors.

Abreu doubled twice before leaving, and drove in the first run in the first against right-hander Nate Karns. Todd Frazier followed Abreu with an RBI double to give Quintana a 2-0 lead.

Avisail Garcia #26 of the Chicago White Sox hits a two run home run in the 6th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Leury Garcia had three hits in each of his two previous games. He is batting .319.

Avisail Garcia is batting .373 with four homers and 17 RBI.

The Sox improved to 11-9 with their fourth consecutive victory. The Royals (7-14) have lost eight in a row.