Garcia’s stellar April comes to abrupt end in White Sox’ 7-3 loss

DETROIT – April is in the books for Avisail Garcia, who ended his booming month quietly Sunday with a foul pop-up and strikeout before leaving with tightness in his left groin in the White Sox series-ending 7-3 loss to the Tigers Sunday at Comerica Park.

Slick conditions on a damp, rainy 48-degree afternoon prompted manager Rick Renteria to pull his right fielder and file his case for American League Player of the Month.

Here’s what April looked like for Garcia: An AL-best .368 average, five homers, 20 RBI and ranking among the league leaders in several other categories. Mike Trout is also up there, too, and the superstar center fielder figures to rate an edge but to be mentioned as a candidate speaks volumes about the strides Garcia, 25, is making in his third full season, a campaign viewed as a make-or-break for the Venezuelan.

Garcia’s teammates rode him to a somewhat 13-10 record in April and will continue to pull for him, too.

Avisail Garcia connects for an RBI triple during the 10th inning Saturday. The Tigers won Sunday to end the Sox' six-game winning streak. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“He is a hard worker, and he likes to learn,’’ veteran teammate Melky Cabrera said through interpreter Billy Russo. “He’s always asking for advice and is open to suggestions, too, and that’s very important for a young player. I know he has been around for a while but he’s a young kid.’’

Garcia, called ‘Little Miggy’ while a Tigers teammate of two-time MVP Miguel Cabrera, hadn’t lived up to loftier expectations after Detroit traded him to the Sox, but Cabrera says Garcia held up through that because of management’s continued support. He says the current clubhouse mix and chemistry serves Garcia well, too.

“The group of guys we have here is good for him,’’ Cabrera said. “It’s a nice group of guys here. We try to help each other. I have tried to help him, [Jose] Abreu has, too, and he has been very receptive. And that’s good.’’

García hit when it matter in April, at a .405 clip with four home runs and 19 RBI with runners on base. With two outs and runners in scoring position, he was 6-for-12 with two homers and 12 RBI, and in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings he batted .423 with 12 RBI.

“Everything is a process,’’ Garcia said Sunday. “Every year you try to get better. I’m thankful for the great support, and I’m happy to be here. I want to have success here and stay here for a long time.’’

Cabrera says Garcia “feels more comfortable in his approach, how he approaches the game.”

“You can see it. He’s very confident right now on the field.

“It’s all about the opportunity to play every day, that the team has given to him. And the confidence. That is very important for a young player. When things don’t go your way you can feel pressure and things around baseball can be tough. The team never quit on him, and I think he knows that.’’

Garcia wouldn’t be the first player to rake for a month and then regress back to norms. He says he won’t get overly excited about this, or go too low if and when things decline.

“Nope. Stay in the middle,’’ Garcia said. “Like always. Yessir.’’

This month, though, was something to build on.

“Yeah,’’ Garcia said. “Keep working. Five months to go.’’