Gar/Pax now turn focus to the NBA Draft and finding an athlete

Transparency still isn’t a strong suit for this Bulls front office.

They wanted to change, telling the media last training camp that a new day was coming in that department, but old habits die hard with Gar/Pax.

The latest evidence? Not even a release to make it known that 2016 first-round pick Denzel Valentine had to have his troublesome left ankle scoped this week, with the hopes of being ready for the start of Summer League in July.

If the 76ers are still embracing the motto “Trust the Process,’’ it’s not too late for the Bulls to grab their own mission statement and have “Distrust the Process’’ thrown on some T-shirts.

The immediate concern for general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson, however, isn’t repairing bridges with the fourth estate as much as preparing for the June 22 NBA Draft.

With the lottery order determined on Tuesday, the Bulls will have the 16th overall pick, as well as No. 38. They will also have a ton of questions on which direction they are truly committed to exploring.

According to Forman, they always have a plan.

“Our philosophy has been we’re going to draft who we feel the best player on the board is at that time,’’ Forman said. “We take from physical tools to their skill level to their ceiling, obviously their background work, all those things are taken into account. We take who we feel the best player is.’’

Simple, yes, but also very vague.

The weaknesses of this roster were glaring throughout the regular season, and especially in the first-round playoff loss to top-seeded Boston.

Athleticism and a lack of outside shooting remain concerns, as does a back-up point guard to veteran Rajon Rondo.

Up 2-0 in the Celtics series, Rondo went down with a fractured thumb and the bottom completely fell out on the pacing of the offense.

Sure, Boston made some key adjustments on both ends of the floor to also mess with what the Bulls were doing, but it was a different looking team with Rondo in street clothes.

Paxson could at least admit to a faulty roster build from his office.

“Rajon goes down and we fall apart,’’ Paxson said. “We didn’t have the support system behind him to help us win that series.

“We have to support [coach Fred Hoiberg], continue to give him the resources he needs to be successful. And that’s on us. That’s what we’re diving into every day now. That’s our responsibility, and we’ll do it.’’

Unless the Bulls expect huge jumps from Jerian Grant and Cameron Payne, that back-up point guard spot won’t come from in-house. It won’t likely come from the draft, either. Not at No. 16.

That means hitting the free-agent pavement or swinging for the fences and try putting a package together to acquire point guard D’Angelo Russell from the Lakers.

What the Bulls can do with this draft, however, is get an athlete, and here are the three names to keep an eye on in that department:

Terrance Ferguson – 6-7 – Guard – Can score from outside and play the game above the rim, and isn’t allergic to defense.

Donovan Mitchell – 6-3 – Guard – Opened up eyes at the combine with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and a 36.5 standing vertical leap.

Hamidou Diallo – 6-5 – Guard – The big mystery of the draft, all he did at the combine was register a 44 ½ -maximum vertical – the second-highest ever tested at the combine.