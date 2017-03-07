Gar/Pax still have some work to do in making this Bulls roster worse

The NBA offseason is still in the toddler stage, but so far Bulls general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson have failed.

This roster is still just too talented.

It feels more like a 30-win team rather than that 20- to 22-win territory needed to land Michael Porter Jr. Especially if this front office is serious about matching any reasonable offers for restricted free agent Nikola Mirotic.

No Gar/Pax, let Mirotic walk. Give Dwyane Wade that $20-million ransom money for his buyout and ship his stuff off to Cleveland in care of LeBron James. Get over the fact that former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau is already better at building a roster than both of you.

Get bad, get worse.

Driving a 1996 Caprice Classic with Asanti rims isn’t a good look.

Not with some of the other beaters currently being assembled in the Eastern Conference. New York, Orlando and Brooklyn all have a rotten smell to them with Summer League starting.

Sure, rebuilding is the easy way out for a general manager doing his best to stretch his longevity on the job, but it’s also an art. Finger painting, but still an art.

This current Bulls depth chart is definitely lottery friendly, but the goal is to have more ping pong balls than anyone else.

POINT GUARD

Depth Chart: Kris Dunn [Starter], Jerian Grant, Cameron Payne

The Bulls did a good job here, considering the amount of point guard turnover they’ve had the last year. Dunn should be allowed to play 30 minutes a night once the season begins, as he works through his offensive growing pains. He’s athletic, strong, and has the potential to be a lock-down defender for years to come.

Grant is a solid backup, and they still have to find out what they have in Payne. If last year’s brief viewing was any indication, it’s not much.

TWO GUARD

Depth Chart: Dwyane Wade [Starter], Zach LaVine, Justin Holiday

Hopefully the Holiday signing was this front office finally getting serious about buying out Wade. The last thing the Bulls need is Wade deciding to put up 30 points a night on 25 shots, and actually sneaking out a few wins for them.

There should be no rush to get LaVine back from his ACL injury, and if that means sitting him until after Christmas so be it. Holiday is a pro, and a good locker room guy.

SMALL FORWARD

Depth Chart: Denzel Valentine [Starter], Paul Zipser

The Bulls need to see exactly what Valentine is at the NBA level, especially on the defensive end. They want him to get back to play-making from the wing in Summer League, so that will be a focus.

Zipser was a solid find in the second round, and a nice back-up to have in a rebuild.

POWER FORWARD

Depth Chart: Nikola Mirotic [Starter], Bobby Portis, Lauri Markkanen

“Free Niko!’’ signs should be hanging all over the Advocate Center these days. It’s admirable that Mirotic wants to stay loyal to the Bulls, but loyalty doesn’t add losses.

Portis showed improvement last season, but athleticism is still a question mark with him. That heavy breathing Portis should be feeling just over his shoulder these days? A 7-foot Finn.

CENTER

Depth Chart: Robin Lopez [Starter], Cristiano Felicio, Joffrey Lauvergne

Lopez could be the MVP of this upcoming season, simply because he is talented and economically friendly enough to bring back a draft pick come trade deadline time.

Felicio is still raw talent, while Lauvergne is an expendable piece.