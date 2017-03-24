Gary Bettman unlikely to budge on keeping NHL out of Olympics

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman joked about not being the most popular guy in town — any town — when he spoke at the City Club of Chicago breakfast Friday at Maggiano’s on Grand.

“If I get a little light-headed it’s because I’m not used to hearing all this clapping,” Bettman said to laughter at the sold-out event. “I was in Las Vegas in November to announce the team name for [the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights]. I get introduced and I started getting booed. And I’m actually chuckling to myself … an expansion team was just granted — what possibly could they be complaining about?”

When it comes to popularity among sports commissioners, the NBA’s Adam Silver is the only one who truly fits the category, with baseball’s Rob Manfred in second place. Bettman ranks ahead of only football’s almost universally loathed Roger Goodell — which is like saying the Arizona Coyotes rank only head of the pathetic Colorado Avalanche in the NHL.

Like Goodell, Bettman has earned much of his unpopularity, but you also have to acknowledge that like most sports commissioners, he’s in an inherently difficult position. He’s the leading authority figure in his sport, yet he works for the 30 NHL team owners who hired him. With so many constituencies — owners, players, officials, fans, cities — acting in the “best interest of hockey” — is not as easy as it looks.

Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) is congratulated by Drew Doughty (8) and Scott Niedermayer (27) after Crosby scored the game-winning goal in the overtime period of a men's gold medal ice hockey game against USA at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, B.C. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

The upcoming tempest over the NHL’s participation in the Winter Olympics in South Korea in 2018 is the latest quandary that likely will sink Bettman’s popularity to a new low. Thanks to Bettman’s initiative, NHL players have participated in the Olympics since 1998. It’s been a boon for the players and for hockey fans. But Bettman reiterated Friday that “if nothing changes, I don’t see any way we’re participating” in the Olympics.

What changed? According to Bettman, NHL owners “overwhelmingly” have come to the conclusion that they’re not getting any return for shutting down their league in the prime of its season. It’s just not worth the hassle of having a compressed schedule, risking players getting injured, and re-starting the season in late February.

“The league isn’t anti-Olympics. Clubs are anti-disruption-to-the-season,” Bettman said. “To disappear for almost three weeks in February, when there’s no football, there’s no baseball — it’s only basketball and us. There’s no programming for the NHL Network, NHL.com, for all our social media platforms. We just disappear — no games; no highlights on the local news.”

The only benefit is that the players and fans love it.

“Every guy at the NHL level wants to represent their country at [the Olympic] level,” said Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, who won gold with Team Canada in 2010 in Vancouver and 2014 in Sochi. “I don’t think you can really compare it to the World Cup or the World Championships.

“To turn on the Olympics next year and watch players representing their countries [and] it’s not the best in the world, I don’t know. I just feel like we’re misrepresenting our sport on a pretty huge scale. The players want to go, but it should be of of interest to the players and the league. I think the NHL should be in the Olympics.”

Regardless, Bettman sounds like he wants a much better deal. Sure, the players enjoy participating and fans enjoy watching. But what’s in it for the owners?

“When you piece it all together you say, ‘Why are we doing this?” he said. “We’ve done it five times and while it was my idea initially and it seemed like a good idea at the time, I can’t tell you there’s any tangible benefit, particularly here in North America, of doing it. We are shut out of the Olympics — we cannot promote with the Olympic rings logo. We don’t get highlights. We can’t do anything other than let our players show up. That has been a bone of contention.”

The International Olympic Committee’s decision last year to not pay the expenses for NHL players to participate in the Olympics — including insurance — seems to have been the final straw.

“If they don’t value our participation, what are we doing?” Bettman said, voicing the concern of the owners.

The IOC since has “retreated” on that position, Bettman acknowledged, but that didn’t cheer him up. Though Bettman has kept the door open to NHL involvement in the Olympics, it remains to be seen if there’s any deal sweet enough to change the NHL’s mind.

“I don’t know [what it would take],” Bettman said. “It’s something I would have to go back to the clubs on. Because the clubs are overwhelmingly negative on the subject.

“It’s not incumbent on us … to figure out a solution. If somebody has a notion as to what might make sense, we’ll listen. I’m not sure it’ll make the difference, but we’ll listen.”

Bettman sounds like he’s made his decision and is willing to live with the consequences of disappointed players and unhappy fans. This isn’t a popularity contest. And he’s comfortable with that. He never forgets he was hired, not elected.