Gaudy Bears suit coat and tie for sale

Bears 08/22/2017, 11:53am
Madeline Kenney
Back in the day, fans would sport their favorite player’s jersey to show their support. Now, a group of millennials decided to class up the jersey with a gaudy fan suit coat.

Shinesty takes pride in being an “over-the-top apparel company” with the main purpose being “to bring you the most outlandish collection of clothing the world has ever seen.”

And their NFL suit-tie combo line does just that.

Each suit coat and tie are plastered with an NFL team logo. Shinesty, which is based in Boulder, has a jacket-tie combo for 27 of the NFL’s 32 teams.

A model with a man bun shows off a Bears suit and tie. | Courtesy of Shinesty's website

The jacket and ties retails for $99.99 on the company’s website. It’s also important to note that the colorful pants and man buns are not included.

Courtesy of Shinesty’s website.

Courtesy of Shinesty’s website

And if you’re more of a bow tie kind of guy, those are sold separately for $24.99.

Courtesy of Shinesty’s website

Honestly, we’re not sure what is more ridiculous: The suit coat or the picture of the model wearing this Bears’ hat.

Model poses with a football and Bears hat. | Shinesty

Here are pictures of a few other team’s outfits:

Washington Redskins | Courtesy of Shinesty’s website

Green Bay Packers | Courtesy of Shinesty’s website

New England Patriots. | Courtesy of Shinesty’s website

Pittsburgh Steelers | Courtesy of Shinesty’s website

