Gaudy Bears suit coat and tie for sale

Back in the day, fans would sport their favorite player’s jersey to show their support. Now, a group of millennials decided to class up the jersey with a gaudy fan suit coat.

Shinesty takes pride in being an “over-the-top apparel company” with the main purpose being “to bring you the most outlandish collection of clothing the world has ever seen.”

And their NFL suit-tie combo line does just that.

Each suit coat and tie are plastered with an NFL team logo. Shinesty, which is based in Boulder, has a jacket-tie combo for 27 of the NFL’s 32 teams.

A model with a man bun shows off a Bears suit and tie. | Courtesy of Shinesty's website

The jacket and ties retails for $99.99 on the company’s website. It’s also important to note that the colorful pants and man buns are not included.

And if you’re more of a bow tie kind of guy, those are sold separately for $24.99.

Honestly, we’re not sure what is more ridiculous: The suit coat or the picture of the model wearing this Bears’ hat.

Here are pictures of a few other team’s outfits:

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney