Generous gesture gives younger kid Fish of Week: Greatest story

Read on to figure out why this is my favorite all-time FOTW.

Jake Krajewski had his 8-year-old son Aiden along fishing for brown trout at Waukegan Sunday. Brown fishing was slow, but beside them a young man and his dad were carp fishing.

“They had caught a few and my son was in heaven, his favorite show is `River Monsters’’ with Jeremy Wade,’’ Krajewski emailed. “Well, Justin hooked up on another one and handed the rod to my son to reel in the monster carp! As you can see from his face, it made his day. I can assure you he won’t forget that fish for the rest of his life!’’

It was 26 pounds.

We think the helping angler was Justin Von Hinkeldey.

And I know this is my favorite FOTW so far.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).