Geovany Soto, Matt Davidson power White Sox past Tigers

The White Sox evened their record at 1-1 in a big way Thursday, clobbering the Tigers 11-2 behind two homers from catcher Geovany Soto, a homer and triple from designated hitter Matt Davidson and a solid start from right-hander James Shields at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Shields (1-0), a career-worst 6-19 with a 5.85 ERA between the Padres and Sox last season, worked through five walks and allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to help Rick Renteria claim his first victory as Sox manager.

Tyler Collins’ leadoff homer in the second accounted for the only run against Shields.

Soto, who like Davidson did not start in the Sox’ 6-3 season-opening loss to the Tigers Tuesday, got the nod against left-hander Matthew Boyd and responded with his first multi-homer game since he played for the Cubs in 2011, going deep to left in the third inning and to center in the seventh against lefty Justin Wilson.

Geovany Soto is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra after hitting a three-run home run against the Tigers during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Davidson tripled off the right field fence in the second and homered deep to left in the fourth. Soto and Davidson combined for seven RBI, four by Soto.

The Sox led 9-1 after four innings. The only run scored against Sox relievers Dan Jennings, Michael Ynoa and Tommy Kahnle was unearned due to a three-base error by right fielder Avisail Garcia.

Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson each had two hits for the Sox. Anderson was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the opener Tuesday, which came after a rainout Monday. The Sox and Tigers were also rained out Wednesday but played in sunny, albeit windy and cool, conditions Thursday.