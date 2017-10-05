Geovany Soto returns to disabled list; Kevan Smith recalled

For the second time this season, the White Sox placed catcher Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 8) with right elbow inflammation. Catcher Kevan Smith was recalled from AAA Charlotte, as he was when Soto was placed on the DL the first time 27 days ago.

Soto, 34, who was scratched from the Sox lineup Tuesday night, has struggled to stay on the field the last two seasons. He was limited to 26 games with the Angels in 2016 because of knee injuries before the Sox signed him to a minor-league contract in the offseason. He lasted 10 days before going on the DL April 13 with an inflamed elbow.

Since coming back April 22, Soto has caught in eight of 16 games, splitting time with Omar Narvaez. While providing a veteran presence for Narvaez and the Sox pitching staff, Soto has batted .190 with three homers and nine RBI in 13 games.

Smith, 28, was with the Sox from April 13-20, going 1-11 over three games. In 14 games with Charlotte he is batting .377 with six doubles, 15 RBI, six walks and a .435 on-base percentage.

Geovany Soto, left, talks with pitcher Tyler Danish, right, after their pitching session during spring training in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Soto played in 78 games for the Sox in 2015.