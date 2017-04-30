Get to know the Bears’ undrafted free-agent signings

The Bears’ undrafted free agent class is taking shape. Here’s a look at players who, sources said, have agreed to sign:

Tanner Gentry, WR, Wyoming — The 6-1, 208-pound receiver caught 72 passes for 1,326 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. He was 15th in the nation with 678 receiving yards in seven games as a junior before suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury.

Freddie Stevenson, FB, Florida State — He ran for 90 yards and four scores as a senior, but was best-known for blocking for Dalvin Cook. He’ll compete with Paul Lasike for a fullback spot — if the Bears decide to keep one.

Rashaad Coward, DT, Old Dominion — The 6-6, 310-pounder started at defensive tackle the last two seasons.

Wyoming wide receiver Tanner Gentry is signing with the Bears. (AP)

Dieugot Joseph, OL, Florida International — The 6-6, 293-pounder started every game at left tackle last season and was honorable mention all-conference.

Andy Phillips, K, Utah — A four-time All-Pac 12 selection set the Utes’ record with 84 field goals made.

Joel Bouagnon, RB, Northern Illinois — Ran 182 times for 855 yards and was second-team all-conference last year.

Mitchell Kirsch, OL, James Madison — The 6-5, 306-pounder was a two-time first-team all-conference tackle.

Jhajuan Seales, WR, Oklahoma State — The 6-foot, 205-pounder four touchdowns and 615 receiving yards last year, but was a four-year contributor; he even started every game as a freshman

Rookie minicamp tryout participants

DeSean Smith, TE, LSU — He got an invitation to Bears’ rookie minicamp next month. Smith had to catches for 184 yards last year.

Mark Spelman, C/G, Illinois State — The 6-3, 290-pounder a third-team All-American last year