Giants sign WR Brandon Marshall to 2-year contract

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed free agent receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year contact.

The former Jets and Bears receiver tweeted a picture of the signed contact on Wednesday with the headline: “Done Deal!!!! #GMEN.”

The signing gives the Giants a talented outside receiver to play opposite Odell Beckham Jr. New York used Victor Cruz on the outside last season but being a slot receiver, he was playing out of position.

The Jets released Marshall less than a week ago, making him eligible to sign with any team before the start of free agency on Thursday.

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: Brandon Marshall #15 of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, had 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns last season.