Gimme a break! Maddon no fan of Cards game during ’18 All-Star ‘break’

The Cubs and Cardinals will have their All-Star break squeezed by a day next year after being scheduled for a nationally televised Thursday night game at Wrigley Field, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon doesn’t like it.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea; I’ll say that,” he said, adding he had no say in it. “I have no idea how it’s going to play out; I just like the idea of four consecutive days off. You saw what it did for us this year. … I’d prefer the four consecutive days off.”

The Cubs were two games under .500, 5½ games behind Milwaukee and looking like they were fading as they headed into the All-Star break. They won 14 of 17 out of the break to surge into first place.

Next year’s schedule isn’t expected to be released until next month, but the Cubs know their last series before the 2018 break is in San Diego. The addition of the lone Thursday night game, two days after the All-Star game was first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.