Giolito, Lopez seeing why more was better in minor leagues

When young White Sox right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez spotted Class AAA Charlotte pitching coach Steve McCatty at the door of visitors clubhouse at Comerica Park over the weekend, both of them jumped out of their seats to give a warm welcome.

It was obvious both pitchers, who figure to hold down places in the Sox starting rotation next season and beyond, are appreciative of the guidance McCatty gave this summer.

“He really helped me a lot this year to get where I am right now,’’ said Giolito, who will make his sixth start when he faces the Astros in Houston Tuesday. “The biggest thing was helping me regain confidence in my stuff.’’

McCatty, who pitched in nine big league seasons with the A’s, including three under manager Billy Martin, has some old school in him, Giolito said.

Lucas Giolito takes a 2-2 record and 2.56 ERA into his sixth start against the Astros Tuesday. (Getty Images)

“After every inning, especially if I seemed like I wasn’t going after hitters, he’d say, ‘You have good stuff, go after these guys!’ And in sides, he was that old school pitching coach, like, ‘It’s your stuff against theirs, challenge them.’ He really helped me build up confidence while I was in Charlotte.’’

Giolito needed that. Lopez believed he was more than ready to open the season in the majors after showing well in spring training and like Giolito, had big league experience with the Nationals in 2016. In hindsight, he says now the 121 innings in Charlotte was important work.

“That experience I gained in AAA allowed me to be here as a better, mature pitcher,’’ Lopez said. “I have a better understanding of the things you need to be successful.’’

Lopez is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA in six starts with the Sox since saying goodbye to McCatty at Charlotte in August. He had one bad start, when he pitched with a sore back in Texas. Giolito is 2-2, 2.56 in five starts.

“We tried to hone some things mechanically, just to be more consistent, make sure I was getting to the right positions,’’ Giolito said, “but for the most part it was a lot of help with the mental side of pitching. Just being aggressive, competitive and trusting my stuff.’’

Giolito, Lopez and 2015 first-round draft pick Carson Fulmer are blazing a trail as the first wave of young talent shaping what the Sox believe will be championship-caliber pitching staffs in a couple of seasons from now. Not far behind is 2016 second-round pick right-hander Alec Hansen, who led the minor leagues in strikeouts in 2017. Hansen finished at AA Birmingham and could, like AA Southern League pitcher of the year Michael Kopech did this season, get promoted to Charlotte before the 2018 season is over.

“I’ll have a lot more confidence and experience that’s going to help me, and by the end of next year that experience, and confidence in my body will be where it needs to be to be in the major leagues for good,’’ Hansen said.

Going into his junior year at Oklahoma, Hansen was considered a potential No. 1 overall pick but command problems allowed him to slip to the second round where the Sox happily gobbled him up.

After one season in the Sox system in rookie ball, he climbed through three three levels, passing tests at Class A Kannapolis, advanced Class A Winston-Salem and Birmingham.

“We really like the way he has progressed at three levels in one year,” Sox director of minor league instruction Kirk Champion said.

“It definitely boosted my confidence that the organization moved me up,’’ Hansen said.

Hansen had big strikeout games with a 93-97 mph fastball and a breaking ball. His confidence is growing in his changeup, which he knows will be a key, needed third pitch as a a major league starter.

“You don’t [at first] understand how good of a pitch it is,’’ he said.

“At times I have better command of it than I do any other offspeed pitch. It’s become as good a pitch as my breaking ball.’’

The Sox would like nothing more than to see Hansen, in a major league uniform one day soon, talking about what he learned and how he got there.

“All the work we’ve put in, we’ve each had our individual struggles throughout the season, especially at AAA,’’ Giolito said of himself, Lopez and Fulmer, who has made two strong starts in a row. “Now we’re here and want to prove ourselves at this level and show guys we belong. We’re doing a good job. I’m proud of those guys the way we’ve been competing as well.’’