Giolito sharp in second outing for White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Lucas Giolito was sharper in his second outing for the White Sox Saturday, pitching three scoreless innings of one-hit ball while striking out three in a 10-2 Cactus League victory over the Angels. Giolito allowed no walks.

“Just going out there and competing, trusting my stuff, throwing the two-seamer down and mixing changeups and curveballs,’’ Giolito said. “ I would have liked to throw the curveball more for a strike but that’s why it’s spring training. A lot more to work on. Everything felt really good.’’

Giolito gave up a run over two innings against the Cubs in Mesa Monday, and at 93-94 mph Saturday was a tick or two above his first outing with his fastball.

“I’d say that the velocity will continue to rise as everything feels good, I get more comfortable and get more reps under my belt,” Giolito said. “That’s definitely a big point. I want to throw hard and overpower guys when I can.’’

Lucas Giolito delivers a pitch against the Angels Saturday. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

Giolito is the No. 25-ranked prospect on Baseball America’s list. He came to the Sox in the Adam Eaton trade with the Washington Nationals.

Running around

Fleet outfielder Peter Bourjos tripled in his second consecutive game and continued all the way around the bases on a throwing error, and minor league shortstop Eddy Alvarez followed with an inside-the-park homer against Justin Miller that almost carried over the left-field fence.

First baseman Danny Hayes trotted home with a conventional homer to right.

Speaking of running, the Sox ran into outs on four of their first 10 of the game. Shortstop Everth Cabrera was picked off first.

Relief

Nate Jones was fine after getting hit near the knee in his last outing, notching a scoreless inning. Zack Burdi (two strikeouts), David Robertso and Jake Petricka also worked scoreless innings.

On deck

Sox at Diamondbacks, Sunday 2:05, (890-AM). Taijuan Walker vs. Reynaldo Lopez. Also slated to pitch: Michael Kopech, Chris Beck, Tyler Danish, Aaron Bummer, Brad Goldberg, Juan Minaya