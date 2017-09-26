Giolito, Shields have made last starts of 2017 for White Sox

Lucas Giolito, 23, and James Shields, 35, have both made their last starts for the White Sox this season, manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday.

At 174 innings between Class AAA Charlotte and the Sox, for whom he covered 45 1/3 innings over seven starts while pitching to a tidy 2.238 ERA with a 3-3 won-lost record, Giolito had no reason to go out for one more start.

“He’s had enough innings,” pitching coach Don Cooper said. “There’s nothing left to prove, nothing left to gain — this year. It couldn’t have gone better.”

Giolito was 6-10 with a 4.48 ERA at Charlotte, finishing with a good run and then seeing most everything come together with the Sox.

Lucas Giolito throws against the Houston Astros last Tuesday. (AP)

“I had to kind of get over some trials and tribulations down in the minor leagues trying to fix some things, trying to find myself and see who I was as a pitcher,” Giolito said Tuesday.

“I feel very confident. I’ve hit that point where I trust all my pitches in any count, any situation. I feel like that’s what a top end of the rotation guy has to be able to do is pitch deep into games and put up as many zeroes as possible and at the same time trust all your stuff. I’m able to do that pretty well right now, and I’m going to continue to work on that and try to take it to the next level.”

Giolito’s four-seam fastball averaged at around 93 mph according to Brooks Baseball, a mile per hour slower than what he featured when the Nationals called him last year when he posted a 6.75 ERA over six appearances. But he pitched much better.

“He’s throwing strikes with four pitches,” Cooper said. “He’s got angle, he can change speeds, he can ride the ball up in the zone.”

Shields, who allowed two runs over seven innings in the Sox’ 4-2 win over the Angels Monday, has tendinitis in his knees and will receive platelet-rich plasma injections soon, manager Rick Renteria said.

Shields (5-7, 5.23) owned a 4.23 ERA in August and September, which coincided with a lower release point in his delivery.

The Sox will give Chris Volstad, who was scheduled to start Tuesday against the Angels, a second start in the season finale at Cleveland Sunday. Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Covey will face the Angels Wednesday and Thursday and Carson Fulmer is scheduled Saturday against the Indians. Friday is to be announced, with Mike Pelfrey and left-hander David Holmberg possibilities.