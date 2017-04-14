Glennon anxious to officially get started with Bears

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon tosses the ball around before throwing a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon hasn’t had much time to adjust to his new surroundings.

But beginning next week, there will be a new house to move into, a new playbook to digest and new coaches to begin working with.

The Bears signed Glennon last month to a three-year contract worth $45 million, $18.5 million which is guaranteed. The 27-year-old veteran hasn’t started an NFL game since 2014, but is slated to be the starter after the Bears cut Jay Cutler.

The Bears begin organized team workouts Tuesday at Halas Hall.

“There’s kind of been a lot going on in a month, but it’s exciting stuff,” Glennon said before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Friday’s Cubs-Pirates game at Wrigley Field. “It’s what I’ve been working for.”

Glennon recently spent four days at Deerfield High School throwing to Cam Meredith, Markus Wheaton and others to start building familiarity and chemistry with his teammates.

But with no access to a playbook or coaches, Glennon admitted it has been a bit frustrating to really gain beyond a surface working knowledge of the offense he will be asked to engineer. But the start of OTAs will finally give him his first taste.

“It’s been a month and it seems like it’s taken a while to finally get started,” Glennon said. “So I’m just looking forward to really being a part of the team and getting to do some football stuff.”

On Friday, Glennon took a few warmup tosses before stepping to the mound. His pitch to Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm sailed high. Glennon said he hadn’t thrown a baseball in about 10 years before getting some throws in last week at his college alma mater, North Carolina State.

Glennon was also scheduled to conduct the 7th inning stretch during his first visit to Wrigley Field.

From a distance, Glennon has found wrapped up in the Cubs’ World Series championship celebration. He watched Monday’s home opener on television and watched Cubs players received their World Series rings on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty cool,” Glennon said. “You can see how excited the fans are and hopefully, we can do that with the Bears.”

