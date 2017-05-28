Glove connection: Still waiting for bats, Cubs closer to best in field

LOS ANGELES – It didn’t look pretty for the Cubs at Dodger Stadium the last three games. Not enough pitching. Even less hitting for much of it.

But one of the areas of greatest concern for the club these first two months of the season has begun to regain the shape that helped win last year’s championship.

Perhaps not surprisingly, a sharp uptick in team fielding the past week coincided with Gold Glover Jason Heyward’s return from the disabled list to right field. But the trend has looked like a slow-burn buildup for even a week or so before that.

“We’re making all the routine plays now. The errors are cut down,” said pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who has been a beneficiary during a 2-1, 2.19-ERA May, heading into Monday’s start in San Diego. “And also they’re making more of those spectacular plays that we’re used to seeing last year.

Shortstop Addison Russell gets rid of the ball after a diving stop in the eighth inning Friday night to start an inning-ending double play. Photo: John Antonoff for the Sun-Times.

“It’s just been a product I think of what everybody’s going through, of just getting their legs underneath them, feeling the flow of the season and getting really focused on this year and the task we have at hand this year.”

If there was any kind of emotional team hangover from the months of celebration, short off-season and early season weather-and-schedule fatigue, the telltale sign might have been in the field – where largely the same group that was historically good last year was pedestrian at best for much of the early going, based on several metrics.

In fact, the only three teams to allow more than the 27 unearned runs allowed by the Cubs this year are all non-contenders with losing records: Oakland (30), Atlanta (28) and San Diego (28).

In the last seven games, however, the Cubs haven’t allowed an unearned run and have looked much crisper – the sunshine during this Los Angeles-San Diego trip figuring to only help the cause.

“The weather here is perfect,” infielder Javy Baez said. “We haven’t been really hot, but we’re starting to put it together.”

Said manager Joe Maddon: “I love it. We’ve gotten better on defense. Our biggest inconsistency has been on offense.

“At the end of the day if we catch the ball, playing hard, I’m good. Our guys are going to hit. But I want to make sure we’re doing all this other stuff right, because that’s what’s going to control us getting into the playoffs and beyond.”