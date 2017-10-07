GM Gar Forman deflects tough questions and wants fans to trust him

LAS VEGAS – Gar Forman showed on Monday that he is either completely out of touch with his organization’s fan base or that the Bulls general manager is simply the master of bobbing and weaving when it comes to uneasy questions.

It was Vegas, so double-down on both.

Following another stinker of a Summer League game by his Bulls, Forman was asked if the front office understood how much disdain there currently was within the city at the job they’ve been doing.

After all, “Fire Gar/Pax’’ billboards don’t spring up for no reason.

Forman’s long-winded reply?

Trust them.

“Here’s what I think – I think we have great, great fans,’’ Forman said. “And I think we have passionate fans. And that’s one of the pluses in being in Chicago is that they’re very passionate about the Bulls. We understand that it’s always hard when you have had a level of success, and then you’ve got to take a step back and go in a new direction as far as a rebuild is concerned. And we know that it’s going to be a process and there’s going to be ups and downs within that process, but we think the [Jimmy Butler] trade kind of gave us a step in the right direction as far as heading that way, where we got three young players who we really like.’’

Forman then detailed their “great level of flexibility,’’ a soon-to-be suppressing market, and then their “ability to have young players, develop those young players, have flexibility in order to add assets, and then draft picks will get us a step up in trying to go forward.’’

So in other words, be patient, buy a ticket, watch the development, and again, trust them.

Forman was then asked how he can convince his fan base that this front office is accountable, especially in the wake of so many missteps the last five years with very little stain left on their shoes.

Another opportunity for Forman to make sure that the punch couldn’t land cleanly.

“Again, we needed to take a step back in order to start this rebuild, and the key now will be player development, this group continuing to work, continuing to develop, continuing to play hard, and the fans seeing progress with this group now over the next year or two, and continuing to add to it and these guys get better,’’ Forman said.

The good news? If being bad this season is the goal in order to land a Michael Porter Jr. in next year’s draft, well, Forman is off to a great start.

On the same day that the Bulls announced yet another small splash in officially signing Justin Holiday to a two-year, $9 million deal, they also watched their last two first-round picks in Denzel Valentine and Lauri Markkanen combine to shoot 2-for-25 (0-for-18 from three-point range) in a 75-55 loss to Atlanta.

At least Valentine had the excuse that this week is his first real action since minor offseason ankle surgery.

“I’ve never shot like that in my life,’’ Valentine said of his poor showing.

Valentine, however, was the first young player to admit that this team is built to try and land a player like Porter.

“We have to control what we can control,’’ Valentine said. “Nobody’s out there playing to lose. We’re all out there playing to win. Of course we want a high draft pick, but we have to make the most out of the season. Our approach to the season is to do the best we can.’’

Finally, some honesty.