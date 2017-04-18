Gonzalez, Garcia help White Sox stop Yankees streak at 8

NEW YORK – The rebuilding White Sox have had their moments, like Tuesday night for example, when they don’t look much like a rebuilding team.

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez turned in the latest crisp start, going 8 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees. David Robertson entered to record the final two outs against his former team, and after walking in a run, notched his fourth save in as many opportunities.

And Avisail Garcia launched a three-run homer to deep left in the seventh as he continues to run roughshod over AL pitchers in the first two weeks of the season. Garcia is leading the major leagues with a .440 average. He has three homers and a team-high 13 RBI.

Coming to a crashing halt was the Yankees’ eight-game winning streak and carrying on was the steady brand of baseball the Sox have played while building a 7-6 record. They are 5-3 on a road trip that began against the defending AL champion Indians, continued with the AL Central leading Twins and is finishing with the hottest team in the game.

Avisail Garcia #26 of the Chicago White Sox watches his three run home run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees on April 18, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

You are rebuilding, right Rick Hahn?

Yes, he is. And it’s too early to burn the plan and “go for it.”

Of course it is.

“We can wait a little bit longer” to change course, Hahn said.

“Not [at] 12 games or whatever it is. Maybe 15.’’

Hahn was kidding, of course.

“Oh no, I’m hearing about it,’’ he said. “I saw an article recently about whether we’d stick to our plan if we continued to win and you know, we were like 6-5 at the time. We were 23-10 last year, remember? Let’s give this thing a little time to unfold.’’

Leury Garcia homered against Luis Severino in the third to give the Sox a 1-0 lead. And Gonzalez (2-0) needed only 87 pitches to get through 8 1/3 innings.

The Sox close their road trip Wednesday night with Dylan Covey pitching. A Rule 5 draft pick, he is picking up innings while Carlos Rodon takes his time getting back on the disabled list. The Sox are in no rush to get their prized lefty back in action.

“Look, we’re committed to having a long term view of what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Hahn said. “If for whatever reason various unexpected opportunities present themselves over the course of the summer we’ll respond accordingly, but right now we remained focused on building sustainable for the long term.’’