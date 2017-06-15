Gonzalez slumping for Sox

White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez pitches during a 10-6 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night. Gonzalez allowed eight runs in five innings.

Rocky starts are becoming a trend for Miguel Gonzalez.

The latest poor performance for the White Sox right-hander came Wednesday night in a 10-6 loss to the Orioles. Gonzalez could not hold a 5-1 lead and exited the game after giving up eight earned runs in five innings.

In his last seven starts, Gonzalez is 1-6 with a 7.85 ERA.

“You get pretty frustrated after having a couple of rough outings,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not easy, but we have a great group of guys who always have your back. It’s a long season. You can’t put your head down. You have to keep working hard.”

Gonzalez has struggled with command during his slump. That was true again Wednesday as he issued a two-out walk to Jonathan Schoop to load the bases in the fifth. The next batter, Wellington Castillo, hit a grand slam over the center-field wall.

“Walks are always going to hurt you no matter what,” Gonzalez said. “I’m one pitch away, and it’s been like that the whole year, but I’m sure it’s going to change at some point.

“I’m going to put my head down and keep working hard, and good things are going to happen.”

Rick Renteria said hitters have been challenging Gonzalez, whose next scheduled start is Wednesday against the Twins.

“I think it’s one of those things where he’s been trying to finish hitters and hasn’t been able to get it done,” Renteria said. “He’ll get ahead and then they seem to be able to battle him and fight him, and in some instances, they end up getting pitches they can handle. It’s something he still has been working on.”