Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in their Week 3 win

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Bradley Sowell, the team’s backup tackle, entered the game at left guard, moving Cody Whitehair to center, when Hroniss Grasu hurt his right hand after only 14 plays Sunday. Behind their blocking, Jordan Howard ran for 153 yards, his second-most ever, and Tarik Cohen added 78 more.

“He’s a tough dude — and he is fearless,” guard Kyle Long said of Sowell. “And he is a throwback offensive lineman. He can play any number of positions on the offensive line, tackle or guard, and he’s done so for us, on short notice, at the drop of a hat.”

Bad week

Marcus Cooper’s slow-down-and-fumble play was so stupid it should win the award every week for the rest of the season. It wasn’t the only mistake Sunday: the Bears fumbled five times yet only lost the ball once.

That’s called lucky.

“I don’t believe in ugly wins,” coach John Fox said. “Whatever it takes to win.”

Best week

Had Eagles kicker Jake Elliott not won the game with a 61-yard field goal, Sherrick McManis would be the favorite to win NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after recovering a muffed punt and blocking a field goal.

“I think the kid has great effort all the time, regardless of what his job description is — whether it’s covering a punt or blocking a PAT or field goal,” Fox said. “He’s got good speed and has good explosion and acceleration, and that permits him to do that.”

