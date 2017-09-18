Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in their Week 2 debacle

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

After Sunday’s 29-7 debacle to the Bucs, this took some work. Surely, The bus driver got the Bears to Raymond James Stadium safety. Players tied their cleats without incident.

Beyond that? Let’s go with Pernell McPhee, who ripped the ball out of Charles Sims III’s arms forcing a fumble and the Bears’ first takeaway of the year.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon looks to pass the ball Sunday. (AP)

McPhee is rounding back into football shape. One week after playing only four snaps, he appeared in 24.

Bad week

One week after dropping a potential game winner, Jordan Howard had nine carries for seven yards and left with his right shoulder, injured in Week 1, in a sling.

The Bears declared themselves a run-first team before the season, but Howard has yet to look like its centerpiece. Howard’s 2.7 yards per carry ranks 40th in the NFL. After finishing second in rushing yards last year, his 59 are tied for 39th. Two NFL running backs have posted more yards in a single play.

The Bears’ banged-up offensive line deserves some blame. Their 20 rushing yards Sunday was their lowest since Marc Trestman’s infamous pass-happy Thanksgiving loss to the Lions in 2014, when the Bears had 13.

Worst week

Talk about a perception swing: last week, Mike Glennon was one drop away from beating the defending NFC champions, were it not for pass-catching incompetence.

Sunday, he was a hot mess. As concerning as his three turnovers was where he made them — at the Bucs’ 16; at the Bears’ own 35; and at midfield, where his pick was returned for a touchdown.

John Fox wouldn’t say it, but this loss falls squarely on his starting quarterback. How long Glennon remains there is more a function of Mitch Trubisky’s development, but stinkers like Sunday can force their hand.