Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in Week 1

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Good week

Maybe the most surprising stat of Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the Falcons: outside linebacker Sam Acho played twice as many snaps as Willie Young and 10 times that of Pernell McPhee.

Acho was on the field for 40 plays in part because of his run-stopping prowess.

Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho played 40 snaps Sunday. (AP)

“I think Sam Acho played really well against the run,” coach John Fox said Monday. “I thought defensively that was a strong suit in that game, was our rush defense.”

Bad week

The good news is, Pernell McPhee’s back and, the team claims, in the best shape of his life. The bad news is, he played four snaps Sunday and didn’t make a tackle.

He clearly lost snaps to Acho. Fox said the Falcons used more three-receiver sets than most teams, so McPhee, a run-stopper, played less.

“It was just the way the game sorted out,” he said.

Worse week

The Bears shuttled Cody Whitehair between guard and center toward the end of the preseason while they debated whether to start center Hroniss Grasu to help replace guard Kyle Long.

Sunday, he was called for two major penalties — illegal use of hands and holding —and had a bad shotgun snap at the worse time. On second-and-13 one minute into the fourth quarter — two plays after his hold — he snapped the ball at low and to the left of Mike Glennon’s feet.

Glennon picked it up and fired the ball away, and the Bears punted two plays later.

Fox said the Bears are sending the holding call to NFL offices for review, and that Whitehair will improve at snapping.

“I think it’s something he’ll get better at,” Fox said. “He’s aware of (it). He’s a competitor. He’ll continue to work.”