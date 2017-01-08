Gov. Chris Christie confronted Cubs fan because he said ‘awful stuff’

Carrying a basket of nachos, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on video confronting a Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. | Photo from Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he confronted a Cubs fan during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers because the man said “some really lousy, awful stuff” with a lot of children around.

The Republican governor was caught on video getting within inches of the man’s face at Miller Park. “You’re a big shot,” Christie says before walking down the stairs.

Christie told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he ignored the man’s comments the first time, but when the man yelled at him again he says he felt like he had to say something.

The Cubs fan, Brad Joseph, posted on Facebook Monday that other fans were already heckling the governor when he yelled “you suck” at Christie, who was on his way to a concession stand. As Christie returned to his seat, carrying a bowl of nachos, Joseph said he told Christie he was a “hypocrite.”

Christie turned around and came back toward him, wrote Joseph, who apologized in the post for yelling at Christie.

“If you give it, you’re going to get it back. I think that was a very mellow reaction from a New Jersey governor to just say, ‘You’re a big shot,” Christie told Tapper. “I took it the first time he said it and yelled it for about 15 yards and said some really lousy awful stuff . . . and then I came back after having ignored him the first time and then he went in for seconds.

“Public officials are public servants but they’re not meant to be public punching bags,” Christie also said.

Contributing: Sun-Times staff