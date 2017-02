Greg Maddux pranks Cubs MVP Kris Bryant in batting cage

Kris Bryant stepped into the batting cage in his hometown of Las Vegas, and was about to face one of the nastiest BP pitchers of all time.

The goofy-looking dude on the mound was a fellow Las Vegas native. Guy by the name of Mad Dog.

Bryant, the Cubs’ MVP third baseman, was about to be the victim of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux’s latest prank.

Check out the video.